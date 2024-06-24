3 big regrets the Vikings could have about the offseason
The Vikings front office unquestionably accomplished a lot this offseason. There has been a notable shift at QB and a refresh on defense. But did the front office go far enough this spring or are there regrets heading into one of the most intriguing training camps in recent memory?
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and company checked off a lot of their competitive rebuild boxes this offseason. Moving on from Kirk Cousins, check. Draft the QB of the future, check. Lock in Justin Jefferson to long-term contract, check. Replenish a defense that has lost a lot of veterans the past few years, check. Set up the cap for a big spring in 2025, check.
That is all well and good but there remain a few questions that could pose problems for a new-look Vikings squad.
Who is WR3?
Perhaps the biggest question on the offense is who will be the third receiver behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. This wouldn’t be such a concern if Minnesota had star tight end T.J. Hockenson to begin the year but he looks destined to begin the season rehabbing a knee injury.
The Vikings are already giving whoever starts at QB, likely Sam Darnold, a significant leg up with Jefferson and Addison. Having a third receiving option, though, has become a vital component to most successful offenses over the past several seasons.
There have been many articles about potential candidates either on the roster (Brandon Powell, Jalen Nailer, Trent Sherfield Jr.) and off the roster (Hunter Renfrow).
According to Over The Cap, the Vikings have around $25 million in available cap space. A portion of that could be used to bring in Renfrow or another free agent if none of the in-house options make enough of an impression early on in camp.
Defensive line
Behind Harrison Phillips, the Vikings struggled on the interior defensive line last season. According to PFF, Phillips created 21 total pressures last season while every other Vikings defensive lineman last season combined for 28 pressures.
This offseason, the Vikings signed former Raiders first-round pick Jerry Tillery and former Ram Jonah Williams to help shore up the defensive line. While both will certainly provide valuable experience along the line that has been lacking over the past few seasons, neither signing screams of being able to drastically improve the rushing ability.
Minnesota missed out on their reported top free agent target when Christian Wilkins signed a four-year, $110 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. They apparently tried to go big and missed. Will it haunt them?
Cornerbacks
The Vikings have spent a lot of draft capital on cornerback over the past few seasons. Yet, the cornerback room remains a big question mark heading into training camp.
Oregon’s Khyree Jackson was the latest corner to be selected by the Vikings, joining Mekhi Blackmon, Akayleb Evans and Andrew Booth in just the past three years alone. Blackmon showed flashes last season but whether he’s ready to take on a starting role is still a question.
The lone offseason signing was Shaq Griffin, who is on his fourth team in the last three seasons. The veteran corner looks set to occupy one of the outside corner spots, allowing last year’s No. 1 corner, Byron Murphy Jr., to cover the slot receiver, which is his preferred position.
Minnesota allowed the ninth-most passing yards in the league last season. Unless one of the recent draft picks steps up in a big way, it could be another long season for the Vikings pass defense.