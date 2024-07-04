5 intriguing trade candidates the Vikings could pursue
The Vikings have several established needs remaining on the roster –– defensive tackle, third receiver and cornerback –– heading into training camp. While a free agent acquisition has been the most talked about route to filling those holes, we’ve seen Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah pull off several trades to fill positions of need over the past few seasons.
So, let’s throw out some potential trade candidates the Vikings could target over the next couple months. Note: This is 100% speculation.
Jonathan Allen, DT, Washington
Allen, 29, has been involved in trade rumors for the past couple seasons. Having registered 49 total pressures last season, Allen would help shore up the Minnesota's interior pass rush that has struggled in recent seasons.
According to Over The Cap, Allen has two years remaining on his deal with cap hits of $21.4 million and $23 million, respectively. He would be the most expensive name on this list but his proven ability to create pressure through the middle would be worth it for a potentially emerging Vikings defense.
Davon Godchaux, DT, New England
Godchaux, 29, isn’t the same caliber of talent as Allen but would come at a significantly cheaper price. The veteran defensive tackle is currently owed just under $8 million, according to Over The Cap. In the final year of his deal, Godchaux appeared to be holding in, attending offseason activities but not participating, as he looks for a new deal with the Patriots.
If New England deems him surplus to requirements, Minnesota could jump with a trade offer for a guy who previously played for Brian Flores in Miami in 2019.
Josh Sweat, EDGE, Philadelphia
While not necessarily a position of need, Sweat is young enough (26) to be a key piece of a potentially fearsome pass rushing rotation. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported in March that the Eagles were fielding trade calls for the veteran pass rusher.
Sweat has registered 35 sacks in six seasons since being selected by Philadelphia in the fourth round of the 2018 draft.
Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver
The Broncos picked up Surtain’s fifth-year option, meaning they still have at least two more years of control on the young corner. Despite that, Surtain was a constant presence in trade rumors surrounding the Denver Broncos this offseason.
At just 24, Surtain would be an ideal fit to build a secondary around. In three seasons he has intercepted seven passes, while PFF has credited him with 24 pass breakups.
Surtain would be the most expensive of the trades listed, not only from a trade chip standpoint but a monster contract extension that would follow. With a huge amount of cap space available over the next few seasons, the Vikings could afford to make the move.
Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina
There has got to be at least a certain amount of reality involved here. While it’s certainly fun to dream of blockbuster trades for guys like D.K. Metcalf and Deebo Samuel, whose contracts come up within the next two years, it is highly unlikely that kind of trade would work. More importantly, the Vikings are not in need of big-time receiving talent like that. With Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison already on the roster they just need a WR3 to fill out the offense.
Yes, Theilen is getting on the older side (33) but his future cap hits are a little more reasonable then they were when the Vikings cut him last year. Oh, and the Vikings have a better cap outlook to be able to pick up his current deal.
Thielen knows the offense and there should be no other team that he retires on than the Minnesota Vikings.