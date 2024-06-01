Everson Griffen opens up on social media following DWI arrest
Former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen opened up on social media on Friday for the first time since his recent DWI arrest, saying he’s doing well and is seeking help.
Griffen was recently pulled over on I-35W in Minneapolis for traveling at a high rate of speed and was charged with multiple counts of DWI as well as fifth-degree drug possession for having cocaine on his person at the time of his arrest, according to a criminal complaint.
Griffen has been public about his mental health struggles since a 2021 incident in which he called the police to his home and then refused to leave. Following that incident, Griffen said in a social media post that he is bipolar and that he will be an advocate for mental health.
Griffen posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, for the first time since his DWI arrest Friday and responded to several users that either wished him well or offered criticism.
In several follow-up posts, Griffen said that he is doing well, that he made a poor decision, he is seeking help and that he needs to learn from his mistakes. In another post, Griffen said he made a “very impulsive decision” and that in a similar situation in the future he would use Uber.
Griffen also apologized for endangering others.
“In life you try different outlets to hire from reality. I been kinda a knuckle head, it all results (from) unhealed trauma. I will get back with my therapist,” Griffen said in one post.
Griffen played for the Vikings from 2010-2019 before joining the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. He was traded midway through that season to the Detroit Lions before rejoining the Vikings in 2021. Across his 12-year NFL career, Griffen recorded 403 tackles and 85.5 sacks.