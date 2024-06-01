What Charging Documents Say About Everson Griffen's DWI, Cocaine Arrest
Former Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Everson Griffen was arrested earlier this week for probable cause DWI in Minneapolis, Minn., and charging documents reveal that he was also in possession of cocaine.
According to the criminal complaint filed Thursday in Hennepin County District Court, Griffen is charged with two counts of third-degree DWI, fifth-degree possession of drugs and one count of careless driving.
According to the charges, a Minnesota state trooper tracked Griffen driving a vehicle – the State Patrol informed Inside the Vikings he was driving a Bentley Bentaga – 82 mph in a 55 mph zone around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, May 28 on Interstate 35W near Lake Street in Minneapolis.
The trooper "observed the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside the vehicle" and Griffen had watery eyes, though he allegedly told the trooper that the last alcoholic drink he consumed was around 1 p.m. that day and that he was on his way to Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake.
After a field-sobriety test, Griffen admitted "to having one drink," the charges state. A preliminary breath test revealed an alcohol concentration of 0.10, which is above the 0.08 legal limit.
The trooper then searched Griffen and "located a small plastic vile with a small amount of white powder in his back right pants pocket, which appeared to be cocaine," the charges say. The white powder tested positive for the presence of cocaine and it weighed approximately 0.02 grams.
Griffen has multiple traffic offenses on his record, including a drunk-driving charge from July 22, 2023. He signed a plea agreement for that case this past February, admitting that he drove "carelessly" and "at a high rate of speed while weaving in and out of lanes of traffic, after consuming alcohol."
Griffen, who played for the Vikings from 2010-2019 and again in 2021, is fifth in team history with 79.5 career sacks. His time with the Vikings was also highlighted by his public battle with mental health. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2021, at which point he vowed to become an advocate for mental health.
Griffen has not played in the NFL since the 2021 season.