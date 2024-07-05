Five Vikings who need to take a step up in 2024
In a bit of a transition season, the Vikings will be looking to a number of new faces to step up. With a squad that looks poised to seriously compete starting in 2025, the upcoming season could be critical for several young players to make the next steps in their careers.
With the Vikings opening training camp in just three weeks’ time, let’s take a look look at several young players that need to take a step forward and contribute this season.
The players listed below are guys heading into their third year or younger and are not players who have already had breakout years (so no Jordan Addison or Ivan Pace Jr.). And in an attempt to avoid the obvious picks, this list also does not include rookies J.J. McCarthy or Dallas Turner.
So, whether it be to lock down a starting role, to shore up depth or for the sake of their own careers, here are five guys who need to step up this season:
Ed Ingram, RG, Third Year
No one on the roster needs to step up more than starting right guard Ingram. The third-year guard has allowed an unacceptable 105 total pressures during his first two seasons in Minnesota.
The Vikings brought back Dalton Risner this offseason, and they haven’t been shy about saying he will be in competition with both Blake Brandel and Ingram for a starting role this fall.
With a quarterback of the future preparing to take over in the coming months, it’s more important than ever that Ingram takes a step forward if he is going to hold on to his starting job long term.
Jalen Nailor, WR, Third Year
The Vikings need a third receiving option beyond Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Nailor enters training camp one of several players vying to take the WR3 snaps heading into the season. However, the 25-year-old’s main issue has been staying healthy.
Nailor possesses all the speed to be a dangerous weapon out of the slot, but he has only appeared in 21 of 34 games since being taken in the sixth round of the 2022 draft. If Nailor can stay healthy, he has a good chance of occupying the WR3 spot in a pivotal year for the Vikings' offense.
Akayleb Evans, CB, Third Year
Evans had seemingly locked down the starting cornerback job opposite of veteran Byron Murphy Jr., until he was benched midgame several times in the closing weeks of last season. His 52.6 coverage grade was the lowest among all Vikings defensive backs last season.
With Mekhi Blackmon showing flashes last season and the Vikings using a fourth-round pick on Oregon corner Khyree Jackson, there are a few players looking to jump Evans on the depth chart. Evans needs a big year, not just for the Vikings' depth at one of their weakest positions, but also for his career in purple.
Jaquelin Roy, DL, Second Year
The defensive line is one of the thinnest units on the entire roster. Roy, a fifth-round pick in 2023, didn’t earn a ton of snaps his rookie year — just 96 total defensive snaps — but he has an opportunity to make a mark this season.
The 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive tackle was a regular on the LSU defensive line in 2021 and 2022, registering 59 total pressures during those two seasons. Taking a step in 2024 could see Roy emerge as a regular alongside Harrison Philips on the Vikings' defensive line.
Andre Carter II, EDGE, Second Year
Minnesota bolstered its pass rush this offseason by adding Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel and Turner through free agency and the draft. Carter was a highly sought after undrafted free agent last offseason. Although he didn’t make the impact that fellow UDFA Pace did last season, Carter earned a handful of snaps last season — 68 on defense, 142 on special teams.
Given the influx of highly-paid and highly-drafted new faces in the outside linebacker room, Carter will need to take a step up to find a way just to be on the roster this season.