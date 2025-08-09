How much will J.J. McCarthy play during Vikings' preseason opener?
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy will play in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, but how much? Houston beat reporter Aaron Wilson expects a "quick day" with 8-10 plays.
Saturday's game against the Texans will mark 364 days since McCarthy's preseason debut last season against the Raiders. He threw for 188 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in that game. It was later revealed that he was suffering from some discomfort in his knee, which was confirmed to be a torn meniscus.
For a team's starting quarterback, a few drives in the preseason seems like standard practice across the league. 8-10 plays is an oddly specific report from Wilson, but it would be surprising to see McCarthy play deep into the game.
McCarthy is undoubtedly the team's starting quarterback, so time spent in the preseason could help his development, but there's obviously always risk for injury. The Vikings seem to have a competitive battle for the backup quarterback role between Sam Howell, Brett Rypien and Max Brosmer, so that might be something they'd like to focus on seeing this preseason.
When asked about McCarthy playing in the second and third preseason games, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell seemed noncommittal, referencing the team's joint practices as valuable time for the first unit. If Saturday is McCarthy's only preseason playing time, it might behoove Minnesota to have him out there for more than 8-10 plays.
Saturday's game against the Texans will kick off at 3 p.m. CT at U.S. Bank Stadium, and it will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network and locally on FOX9. There will be plenty of storylines to follow, but none bigger than McCarthy's first game action in nearly an entire calendar year.