Jefferson moves up Vikings' receiving leaderboard, re-joins Madden 99 Club
With his first reception in Thursday night's game against the Rams, Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson moved into the top five in franchise history in receiving yards, surpassing Jake Reed.
Only Cris Carter, Randy Moss, Anthony Carter, and Adam Thielen have more yards than Jefferson, who is still just 25 years old and playing in his 67th career game. He'll pass Thielen in a couple games and will likely pass Anthony Carter early next season.
At some point in November, Jefferson will break Torry Holt's record for the most receiving yards in a player's first five seasons in NFL history — despite missing seven full games last season and parts of two others. All he's done since being drafted 22nd overall in 2020 is rack up yards and break records.
Jefferson also got some fun news prior to the start of Thursday's game at SoFi Stadium: He's back in the Madden 99 Club. Jefferson was a 99 last year, dropped to a 98 this year, but is now back in the exclusive club of the best players in the NFL video game.
Chad Ochocinco presented the honor to Jefferson, who is the youngest two-time member of the 99 Club ever. He's also the only Vikings player to ever be a 99 twice.
