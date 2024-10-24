Vikings-Rams live score updates: Thursday Night Football Week 8
The Vikings (5-1) and Rams (2-4) are set to kick off Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season with a battle on Thursday Night Football. Coming off their first loss of the season, the Vikings are 3-point favorites for this game at SoFi Stadium, which will be televised nationally on Amazon Prime Video.
The short week gives Minnesota a chance to bounce back right away from a frustrating two-point defeat against the Lions on Sunday in Minneapolis. Kevin O'Connell's team felt like it had numerous self-inflicted wounds and missed opportunities in that game, in which they led 10-0 and 29-28 before ultimately falling short.
The Rams won their second game of the season on Sunday against the Raiders and can creep closer to .500 with a win tonight. They're getting star wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puca Nacua back, which should help revitalize an offense that hasn't played at the standard we're used to seeing from Sean McVay-led teams. LA's patchwork offensive line, however, remains a question mark heading into a matchup with the Vikings' top-ranked defense.
Offensively, the Vikings are still without T.J. Hockenson, whose season debut is expected to come in Week 9. But with Justin Jefferson, Aaron Jones, and Jordan Addison, Sam Darnold has plenty of firepower at his disposal in this primetime test. The Rams' defense forced four Raiders turnovers last week but remains near the bottom of the league in several metrics, including DVOA.
Despite faltering a bit against the Lions, Brian Flores' Vikings defense is still No. 1 in the NFL in DVOA, opponent EPA per play, and interceptions. They'll look to pressure Stafford and limit the effectiveness of Matthew Stafford, Kupp, Nacua, and Kyren Williams.
Here are the inactive lists for the game, five key matchups to watch, and our staff score predictions.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the night.
