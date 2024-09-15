Paul Allen's call of Justin Jefferson's 97-yard touchdown was electric
Longtime Vikings radio play-by-play announcer Paul Allen delivered another electric call during Justin Jefferson's 97-yard touchdown catch-and-run from Sam Darnold in Sunday's victory over the 49ers.
"DEEP SHOT, JEFFERSON, YES!" Allen said as the bomb from Darnold hit the Vikings' superstar in stride ahead of two defenders. "A 97-yard touchdown from Sam Darnold to Justin Jefferson!"
Video posted to social media by KFAN Radio shows Allen's excitement level through the play, which lasted 16 whole seconds from the snap to Jefferson crossing the plane.
On the CBS television broadcast, Kevin Harlan's call was also excellent.
It was a huge play that gave the Vikings an early 10-0 lead in a game they went on to win 23-17. It was also the second-longest offensive play the franchise has had since at least 1994, trailing only Bernard Berrian's 99-yard touchdown from Gus Frerotte in 2008.
"I always dreamed of a 95-and-up yard touchdown," Jefferson said after the game. "Never got the opportunity to get one. As soon as I caught the ball and saw all the open space, I was like 'I can't get tackled.'"
There's a lot of credit to go around for making that play happen. Kevin O'Connell having the guts to dial it up from the shadow of his own goal line shows the trust he has in Darnold. The offensive line protected well, giving Darnold time to step up in a clean pocket and deliver a perfectly-placed throw. Jefferson's effort to cut it back and get in the end zone — with a little help from Jalen Nailor, who raced into the picture — was the cherry on top.
"The 97-yarder was one of the prettiest throws I've seen," O'Connell said after the game. "It actually goes back to a look we ran on them last year. Similar presentation, similar everything. That one's been in the hopper for a little bit."