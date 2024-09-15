Vikings put NFL on notice with 23-17 win over mighty 49ers
The Vikings just made a statement. That wasn't a win over the lowly Giants, that was a win over the mighty San Francisco 49ers. One of the best teams in the NFL just came into U.S. Bank Stadium and left with a loss that should put the entire league on notice.
Sam Darnold threw two touchdown passes and led a clutch scoring drive in the fourth quarter as the Vikings (2-0) emerged with an impressive 23-17 win over the defending NFC champion 49ers (1-1) on Sunday.
After Jordan Mason ran in untouched to make it a 20-14 game early in the fourth, all the pressure was on the Vikings' offense. They needed to respond and get points on the board without top weapon Justin Jefferson, who was in the locker room with a quad injury. They had already come into the game without Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson. The momentum was totally in favor of the 49ers.
That's when Darnold stepped up and showed all kinds of poise on the decisive drive. He connected on three third downs — two to Brandon Powell, one to Jalen Nailor — as the Vikings got into the red zone and took a two-score lead on Will Reichard's third field goal of the day.
San Francisco drove down for a field goal to cut it back to six, but the Vikings recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the game.
What a win this was for the Vikings. Darnold threw two touchdown passes for the second consecutive game, the first time he's done that since 2019 with the Jets. Once again, those touchdowns went to Jefferson and Nailor. Ty Chandler's 82 rushing yards were also huge for the Vikings' offense.
The 49ers racked up over 400 yards of offense, but Brian Flores' defense made big plays when they needed to. They forced two turnovers, sacked Brock Purdy five times, and held the 49ers to a 3-of-13 success rate on third and fourth downs. Blake Cashman, Pat Jones II, Andrew Van Ginkel, and so many others were all over the field for Minnesota.
This was a resilient win, too. The Vikings were a foot or two away from taking a 27-7 lead when Fred Warner punched the ball out of Aaron Jones' hands near the goal line. The 49ers recovered the fumble and drove 99 yards, aided by a penalty and an unsuccessful Vikings challenge, to cut their deficit back to six points. It was the second time a Vikings turnover in the red zone led to a 49ers touchdown and a massive swing on the scoreboard.
But Darnold and Minnesota responded.
The first half had more drama and excitement than the 13-7 scoreline would suggest. There was a C.J. Ham blocked punt that led to the Vikings' first points. There was a huge stop by Brian Flores' defense in the low red zone, which included a key play by Andrew Van Ginkel on fourth and goal from the 1. There was, of course, the incredible 97-yard touchdown pass from Darnold to Jefferson.
The Vikings were up 10-0 and in position to add to their lead when the downside of Darnold showed up on a rough interception. He simply didn't see All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner lurking underneath his intended receiver. That led to a 49ers touchdown drive, meaning it was at least a ten-point swing. The Vikings managed to respond by adding a field goal right before halftime, taking a six-point advantage into the break.
In the second half, they were tested and held on for a massive victory. Now we'll await updates on Jefferson's injury ahead of next Sunday's showdown against the Texans.