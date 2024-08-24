Vikings at Eagles live score updates: NFL preseason Week 3
It's time for one last preseason game this year. The Vikings are in Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in the preseason finale for both teams.
With roster cutdown day coming on Tuesday, this is a big final opportunity for players on the bubble to make a strong impression on the coaching staff and front office. You'll see basically zero starters in this game, which is all about young players and third or fourth-stringers trying to make the 53-man roster or practice squad.
Jaren Hall will get the start at quarterback for the Vikings after throwing a pair of touchdown passes in last weekend's win in Cleveland. At some point, Matt Corral will take over and play the rest of the way for Minnesota. We should also see plenty of safety Lewis Cine, whose excellent game against the Browns was the main story of that victory.
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell will join the radio/TV broadcast for the entire third quarter.
Follow along for live updates throughout the game below.
Live updates
First quarter
Vikings 7, Eagles 0
7:10 — That was a nice opening drive for the Vikings. They went 73 yards on 13 plays, capping it with Jaren Hall finding Trishton Jackson for Jackson's third receiving touchdown in as many preseason games. Myles Gaskin ran for 40 yards on the drive. Hall did throw a pick that was negated by a defensive penalty.