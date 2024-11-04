Vikings-Colts live score updates: Sunday Night Football Week 9
This is a big one for the Vikings. After losing two games in five days to fall from 5-0 to 5-2, they've had some time to recover and prepare for tonight's opportunity to bounce back and snap their losing streak. Standing in their way at U.S. Bank Stadium are the 4-4 Colts, who have played eight one-score games in eight weeks this season.
The outcome of this Sunday Night Football showdown might tell us a lot about Minnesota's season. If they can defend their home field and get to 6-2, they'll be in a good spot ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. But if they lose a third game in a row, it'll feel like the sky is falling. That would place them two games (and a tiebreaker) behind the red-hot Lions, who improved to 7-1 with a win over the Packers earlier on Sunday.
The Vikings lost one key offensive starter in last week's game against the Rams but will get another back in this game. Christian Darrisaw is out for the season with a knee injury and has been replaced by Cam Robinson, who was acquired in a trade with the Jaguars, but T.J. Hockenson is finally making his long-awaited season debut just over nine months after ACL repair surgery. That means Sam Darnold will have a full complement of weapons for the first time with Justin Jefferson, Aaron Jones, Hockenson, and Jordan Addison.
The Colts will be led by 39-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco, who steps in for benched youngster Anthony Richardson. Flacco will look to find success against the Vikings' defense in the same way Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford did in recent weeks. Indianapolis will also lean on the running game with Jonathan Taylor.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the evening!
