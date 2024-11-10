Vikings-Jaguars inactives: Blake Cashman, Ivan Pace in; Trevor Lawrence out
Blake Cashman is officially set to make his return to action after missing the Vikings' last three games due to a turf toe injury. Minnesota's top linebacker is active for today's game against the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.
Also active is fellow LB Ivan Pace Jr. (knee), who filled in for Cashman over the last few weeks as a full-time player in the green dot role. He'll likely settle back into a rotational role where he plays in certain personnel groupings.
The Vikings getting Cashman back today means their defense will be at full strength for the first time since Week 5 against the Jets in London. Cashman, who came over from the Texans in free agency this spring, was having a great start to the season before getting hurt. He's good against the run, but more importantly, he's the Vikings' best coverage linebacker.
Minnesota's inactives:
* DT Levi Drake Rodriguez
* CB Fabian Moreau
* CB Dwight McGlothern
* C Dan Feeney
* T Walter Rouse
The Jaguars will be without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence (shoulder), which was confirmed earlier on Sunday morning. They'll go with backup Mac Jones, who will be making his first start since last November as a member of the Patriots. On paper, that feels like good news for Brian Flores' defense.
Former Vikings Ezra Cleveland and Esezi Otomewo are also among Jacksonville's inactives. Cleveland is their starting left guard, which means it'll be backup Blake Hance at that spot.
Kickoff is at 12 p.m. CT in Jacksonville.