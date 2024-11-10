Report: Trevor Lawrence will not play against Vikings, could miss rest of season
The roller coaster of news and information surrounding quarterback Trevor Lawrence's status for Sunday's game against the Vikings has been wild, but a new report Sunday morning says Lawrence will not play and he could miss the rest of the season.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic is reporting that Lawrence is dealing with a "serious AC joint sprain" in his throwing shoulder. She says Lawrence, at a minimum, is out for Sunday's Vikings-Jaguars game in Jacksonville.
With Lawrenced sidelined, the Jaguars will turn to backup quarterback Mac Jones.
The Jaguars have a lengthy injury report ahead of the 12 p.m. CT kickoff, though ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is reporting that wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr. (chest) and Gabe Davis will both play despite being listed as questionable. And running backs Tank Bigsby (ankle) and Travis Etienne (hamstring) are expected to play.
But wide receiver Devin Duvernay (hamstring) showed up on the injury report late in the week with a hamstring injury, and even though he was a full practice practice participant all week he's listed as questionable. Third-string running back D'Ernest Johnson is also questionable with a hamstring injury.