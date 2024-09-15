Watch: Sam Darnold finds liftoff with Justin Jefferson for 97-yard touchdown
The Vikings just scored their longest touchdown in 16 years.
Standing in his own end zone early in the second quarter, Sam Darnold launched a bomb to Justin Jefferson, who caught it in stride past two 49ers defensive backs. Jefferson then cut back his run and got to the pylon for an unbelievable 97-yard touchdown that set the U.S. Bank Stadium crowd on fire.
It's the Vikings' longest touchdown and offensive play of any kind since Gus Frerotte hit Bernard Berrian for a 99-yard score in 2008. It's only the franchise's third play of at least 90 yards since play-by-play tracking data began in 1994. Chester Taylor's 95-yard run in 2006 is the other.
Darnold's arm strength has never been in question throughout his NFL career. The former No. 3 overall pick showed his arm talent repeatedly during training camp, launching deep balls to Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jalen Nailor. Last week against the Giants, he hit Jefferson for a 44-yard gain. This week, the two took it to another level.
Credit for this play must also go to Brian O'Neill, Garrett Bradbury, and the Vikings' entire offensive line for giving Darnold a great pocket to step into the throw at his own goal line.
The touchdown put the Vikings up 10-0 over the 49ers.