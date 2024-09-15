Vikings vs. 49ers live score updates: NFL regular season Week 2
It's time to find out just how legitimate the 2024 Minnesota Vikings are.
A season-opening blowout over the Giants was impressive, but the level of difficulty skyrockets today in the home opener against the 49ers. San Francisco has been to four of the last five NFC title games, nearly won the Super Bowl this February, and opened up its season with a convincing win over a good Jets team.
If the Vikings can pull off the upset over the 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium for a second consecutive year, their season would suddenly be extremely interesting. It would be a statement victory for a team that came into this season with very low external expectations. All along, the Vikings have believed that they have a special group on their hands. Today, they get a chance to show that.
If the Vikings can't win, they'll still have a chance to bounce back next week against the Texans and get off to a strong start to their season. But they're not thinking that way. They want to put this one in the win column today.
The 49ers haven't won in Minneapolis since 1992. They'll look to do so without Christian McCaffrey, who was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. The Vikings will be without Jordan Addison, but they mostly got good injury news on Sunday morning.
This game figures to come down to Sam Darnold's performance and whether or not Brian Flores' defense can force Brock Purdy to make a couple mistakes. No matter what happens, we should learn a lot about Kevin O'Connell's team.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the afternoon.
Live updates
First quarter
9:31 — Both teams have punted to start this game. The 49ers went three and out and the Vikings punted from near midfield after a strange backward pass fumble resulted in a 13-yard loss.