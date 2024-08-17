Young players shine as Vikings take down Browns for second preseason win
The Vikings are 2-0 in preseason action in 2024. Their backup quarterbacks combined for three touchdown passes, their defense was impactful, and a variety of young players stood out in a 27-12 victory over the Browns on Saturday.
Very few starters played in this game for either team; their valuable reps took place earlier this week during a couple joint practices. For the Vikings, the most notable guys who saw the field early on were Ed Ingram, Jalen Nailor, and Dallas Turner. Ingram is projected to be the starting right guard this year, but he clearly still has work to do to earn that role.
Nick Mullens got the start at QB for the Vikings and played the entire first half. On the opening drive, he found Nailor for a big gain and then connected with Trishton Jackson for a touchdown. Mullens — who is now the Vikings' backup QB due to J.J. McCarthy's season-ending meniscus surgery — finished the game 11 of 21 for 135 yards and a TD. After a couple Will Reichard field goals, the Vikings took a 13-7 lead into halftime.
Jaren Hall came in at QB for Minnesota in the second half and put together a strong performance. His first attempt was a 1-yard touchdown pass to Malik Knowles on a fade route. His fifth throw was a beauty to Jeshaun Jones that turned into a 71-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Hall went 4 for 5 for 87 yards and those two scores in an outing that could help him hold off new addition Matt Corral for the QB3 job.
One day after signing with the Vikings, Corral saw the field in mop-up time at the very end of the game. His first dropback resulted in a fumble out of the back of the end zone for a safety. Unsurprisingly, he looked like he had no idea what he was doing.
Kene Nwangwu and Myles Gaskin ran for 45 yards apiece for Minnesota.
On the defensive side, Lewis Cine played his best game in a Vikings uniform. The former first-round pick had an interception off of a deflection late in the first half, a sack off a blitz in the fourth quarter, and a team-high 10 tackles. He was flying around all game and playing with confidence. He looked like Georgia Lewis Cine, which was cool to see. This was a huge performance that certainly helps his case to make the 53-man roster — or perhaps boosts his trade value.
Dwight McGlothern and Jacobi Francis also had interceptions for the Vikings. McGlothern picked off an errant Tyler Huntley throw and took it back 90 yards, just running out of gas before he could get into the end zone. In addition to Cine, the Vikings got sacks from Brian Asamoah II and Bo Richter.
The Vikings will wrap up their preseason slate against the Eagles next Saturday in Philadelphia.