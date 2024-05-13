How Did J.J. McCarthy Look at Vikings Rookie Minicamp?
The Vikings had their two-day rookie minicamp at TCO Performance Center this weekend, which meant all eyes were on J.J. McCarthy. The highest-drafted quarterback in franchise history took the field for the first time on Friday afternoon in a red no-contact practice jersey bearing the No. 9 he wore at Michigan. By all accounts, McCarthy showed some positive signs and also some reminders that he's still early in his developmental trajectory.
Although it was his first-ever NFL practice, McCarthy said it didn't feel like his first day because he's been diving into the Vikings' offense since before he was even drafted. "Being able to go out there and actually perform and execute it, that's new," he said. "But it was nothing that was overwhelming or too much."
The Vikings are not going to rush McCarthy's development. This offseason is about working on all of the physical aspects of his position — footwork, mechanics, timing, accuracy, touch, etc. — while also mastering the playbook and the mental side of playing quarterback in Kevin O'Connell's offense. He's only going to surpass veteran Sam Darnold on the depth chart if and when he proves that he's ready to do so.
At Friday's practice, which was open to the media, McCarthy displayed impressive arm strength but was somewhat inconsistent from an accuracy perspective. He had plenty of completions in competitive 7-on-7 action, several of which went to second-year receiver Thayer Thomas. He also had some misses, including a pick-six by undrafted linebacker K.J. Cloyd.
"It's actually funny because K.J. and I were talking a little smack earlier," McCarthy said. "I'd say the splits were a little messed up. I obviously take full credit for the outcome of the play. But just reading it outside in, felt like I could fit it in there and force it. But at this level, they're a lot faster, a lot longer. And it's great to learn now before the vets get here."
McCarthy had a friendly competition going with some defensive players during Friday's practice. In a drill with 16 reps, he agreed to run gassers if at least four passes wound up on the ground. If it was three or fewer, the defensive guys would have to run. McCarthy lost the wager, but he loved being back out on the field again with his teammates.
"It's back to simplicity," he said. "A schedule every day. Going out there with the guys and playing ball and just having a blast. Obviously, the pre-draft process was a lot of fun, but there’s nothing like being out on the grass throwing the ball around and just building that camaraderie."
Standing near McCarthy and offering feedback at all times was quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, who had a 16-year NFL career and is going to be a big part of McCarthy's growth. "It helps so much because he has that experience, those NFL scars," the rookie said. "It's just invaluable and I really appreciate it."
These were the first practices of McCarthy's career, so the Vikings' coaches aren't remotely concerned with things like completions and interceptions. It's far too early for that. They're simply focused on helping him learn, grow, and get better every day. Part of that is going inside after these practices, reviewing the film, and making sure they know what McCarthy was thinking so they can deliver helpful coaching points. That'll continue for the rest of the spring and throughout training camp this summer.
What's been clear to the Vikings since before the draft is that McCarthy has the work ethic and desire to become great. He's got a long way to go to get there, but he's going to do everything he can to make it happen.
"You arrive here this morning and he's out by himself walking through plays already — and not because anybody told him to, but he's trying to have the best possible day that he can today
and then try to do the same thing tomorrow," O'Connell said on Friday. "This guy is a process-driven guy and understands that there's a long road ahead of him that we're just trying to make incremental gains that will be solidified as part of how he plays quarterback for a long time. So I've been really impressed with him so far."
