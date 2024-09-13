Final Vikings injury report: Addison ruled out vs. 49ers, three questionable
The Vikings have ruled out No. 2 wide receiver Jordan Addison for Sunday's home opener against the 49ers, Kevin O'Connell announced on Friday. Addison is still dealing with the ankle injury he suffered last weekend against the Giants.
O'Connell said Addison is doing well in his rehab but he doesn't yet have a timeline for his potential return to practice next week.
Without Addison, Jalen Nailor will serve as Minnesota's WR2 behind Justin Jefferson. It's a big opportunity for the third-year receiver who has just 13 NFL receptions. Nailor has dealt with injuries throughout his football career, but his talent was on full display in training camp this year. Brandon Powell, Trent Sherfield, and Trishton Jackson are the Vikings' depth options at WR.
The Vikings are listing three players as questionable: S Harrison Smith (hip), RT Brian O'Neill (elbow), and RG Ed Ingram (tricep). None of the three were on the initial Wednesday injury report, meaning they picked up ailments during the week.
O'Connell said he feels good about Smith's chances to play on Sunday. If he can't go, Theo Jackson would step into a big role in the Vikings' secondary. O'Neill's backup is David Quessenberry; that would be a huge loss against Nick Bosa and the 49ers. Ingram's backup is either veteran Dan Feeney or rookie Michael Jurgens.
OLB Andrew Van Ginkel and C Garrett Bradbury, who were on the injury report this week, do not have game designations. They're good to go.
The 49ers' final injury report will come out later on Friday afternoon.