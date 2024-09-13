Inside The Vikings

Final Vikings injury report: Addison ruled out vs. 49ers, three questionable

The Vikings will officially be without their No. 2 wide receiver for Sunday's game.

Oct 23, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs with the ball as San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) pursues during the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The Vikings have ruled out No. 2 wide receiver Jordan Addison for Sunday's home opener against the 49ers, Kevin O'Connell announced on Friday. Addison is still dealing with the ankle injury he suffered last weekend against the Giants.

O'Connell said Addison is doing well in his rehab but he doesn't yet have a timeline for his potential return to practice next week.

Without Addison, Jalen Nailor will serve as Minnesota's WR2 behind Justin Jefferson. It's a big opportunity for the third-year receiver who has just 13 NFL receptions. Nailor has dealt with injuries throughout his football career, but his talent was on full display in training camp this year. Brandon Powell, Trent Sherfield, and Trishton Jackson are the Vikings' depth options at WR.

The Vikings are listing three players as questionable: S Harrison Smith (hip), RT Brian O'Neill (elbow), and RG Ed Ingram (tricep). None of the three were on the initial Wednesday injury report, meaning they picked up ailments during the week.

O'Connell said he feels good about Smith's chances to play on Sunday. If he can't go, Theo Jackson would step into a big role in the Vikings' secondary. O'Neill's backup is David Quessenberry; that would be a huge loss against Nick Bosa and the 49ers. Ingram's backup is either veteran Dan Feeney or rookie Michael Jurgens.

OLB Andrew Van Ginkel and C Garrett Bradbury, who were on the injury report this week, do not have game designations. They're good to go.

The 49ers' final injury report will come out later on Friday afternoon.

