The Vikings may need Jalen Nailor to step up in a big way on Sunday
Ready for your moment, Jalen Nailor?
Jordan Addison seems unlikely to play in Sunday's home opener against the 49ers due to an ankle injury, which would mean Nailor steps into the biggest opportunity of his career as the Vikings' No. 2 wide receiver. With T.J. Hockenson also out, the former sixth-round pick with 13 NFL receptions could be a major part of Minnesota's offense in a daunting matchup against one of the league's best teams. No pressure.
The country might not know much about Nailor, but the Vikings are major believers in his talent. Since being drafted out of Michigan State in 2022, the guy they call "Speedy" has been a consistent offseason performer who has struggled to stay healthy and thus hasn't been able to climb up the depth chart. After ending his rookie season with 151 yards and a touchdown in a two-game stretch, injuries limited him to just three catches last year.
In 2024, with K.J. Osborn departing, the door opened up for Nailor and he burst through it with another outstanding training camp and preseason showing, earning the WR3 role comfortably. After catching his second career touchdown pass in the season-opening win over the Giants, Nailor's role will grow substantially in Week 2 if Addison can't play. He saw 26 snaps against New York. That number figures to at least double this week.
"I'm going to tell Speedy to prepare as if you're going to be playing a lot more, a lot more snaps and a lot more first and second down, early down snaps, because that's why he's here," Kevin O'Connell said earlier this week. "A ton of confidence in him to go be an every-down receiver for us."
As suggested by Nailor's nickname, he's got the wheels to get open deep downfield, so don't be surprised if you see Darnold throw him a go ball or two in this game. But what the Vikings love about Nailor is that there's a lot more to his game than that. He can play out wide or in the slot, and he's a quality route-runner with good hands and leaping ability. Nailor isn't Addison, but he should be able to step into his full-time role without the Vikings seeing a significant drop-off.
"I've always thought highly of him," offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said. "He's had a couple unfortunate things in his first couple years that have kept him out of some games and maybe kept him from progressing, but always felt like when he was in there, he's made plays for us when he's gotten opportunities."
Unless Addison's ankle makes rapid progress this week, the Vikings are going to need Nailor more than ever on Sunday. And if "Speedy" plays like he did throughout camp, he's not going to fly under the national radar much longer.