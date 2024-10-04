Final Vikings injury report: Everyone's good to go in London
The Vikings have a clean bill of health on their active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Five players were listed on the injury report this week: LB Ivan Pace Jr. (ankle), WR Brandon Powell (chest), QB Sam Darnold (knee), TE Josh Oliver (wrist), and CB Akayleb Evans (illness). All five are good to go for this weekend's game.
Pace is officially back after missing the last two games. He figures to slide back into a starting role alongside Blake Cashman. Veteran Kamu Grugier-Hill, who had an interception in both games while filling in for Pace, will likely return to special teams duties. Powell got shaken up on a big hit against the Packers last week, but it won't cost him the chance to play in this game.
The only injury designation listed on the Vikings' final injury report belongs to TE T.J. Hockenson, who is not yet on the active roster but had his 21-day return to practice window opened on Friday. Hockenson, who is in the final stages of recovering from an ACL injury, practiced in London with his teammates and will ramp up his activity over the next few weeks. The Vikings have a bye next Sunday, so he'll look to return to game action in Week 7 against the Lions or Week 8 against the Rams. He was never realistically going to play this week.
The Jets' final injury report should be out shortly. RT Morgan Moses has already been ruled out for New York.