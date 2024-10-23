Final Vikings injury report vs. Rams: Cashman, Hockenson, Risner statuses
The Vikings have ruled out linebacker Blake Cashman (toe) for Thursday night's game against the Rams. It'll be his second consecutive missed game due to turf toe, an absence that the team hopes will end against the Colts in Week 9. Without Cashman, Ivan Pace Jr. is slated for another every-down role as the Vikings' green dot player in Los Angeles.
Tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee) and guard Dalton Risner (back) are listed as questionable. Both players are within their 21-day practice windows to return from injured reserve, so a roster move would be needed if they're going to be activated to play on Thursday.
There's reportedly a "decent" chance Hockenson, who was limited in practice this week, makes his season debut against the Rams. He feels healthy, it's just been about getting him acclimated to football again and waiting until he's completely ready to hit the ground running. If he doesn't play in this game, he'll almost certainly play against the Colts. Hockenson's 21-day window was opened on October 4, so he has to be activated by 3 p.m. CT Friday, the day after that window concludes.
Risner practiced in full on Tuesday, which indicates he's also healthy. The Vikings have a decision to make at right guard between struggling starter Ed Ingram and Risner, who has exclusively played left guard in his career but worked at RG during training camp.
Backup cornerback Akayleb Evans (hip) is also healthy. RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) was limited this week, but he's off the injury report and good to go once again.
