Report: 'Decent chance' T.J. Hockenson makes season debut against Rams
Will Vikings Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson make his season debut on Thursday Night Football against the Rams? There's a "decent chance" it happens, according to ESPN insider Dan Graziano. And if it doesn't, Hockenson will almost certainly play against the Colts in the Vikings' second consecutive primetime game in Week 9.
"It sounds as if there's a decent chance Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson could make his season debut Thursday night against the Rams," Graziano wrote. "If he doesn't, Week 9 against the Colts is extremely likely. This was always the part of the season the Vikings imagined they'd get Hockenson back from the torn ACL injury he suffered in December, and his recovery has progressed to the point where he has been a regular practice participant for a while now."
Health-wise, Hockenson is ready to go, he said last week. He's been running routes on air for months and building up his strength and quickness, which testing data shows are at great levels, he said. Lately, it's just been about getting himself acclimated back into football and into the Vikings' offense. The coaching staff and the medical staff want to make sure he's completely ready to go when they let him loose.
Whether that happens on Thursday or two Sundays from now, the Vikings' offense will get a big boost with the return of Hockenson, the two-time Pro Bowler whose 95 receptions last season (in 15 games) ranked second among all tight ends. He'll be a dangerous weapon over the middle of the field and a safety blanket for Sam Darnold, while making life easier on Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and everyone else in purple. Everything fits more smoothly into place within Kevin O'Connell's scheme when Hockenson is on the field.