Final Vikings-Packers injury report: Love, Pace, Addison, Turner, Darrisaw
Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (ankle) is OUT for the Vikings for the second week in a row, the team announced on Friday. That means veteran Kamu Grugier-Hill will be in line for some snaps alongside Blake Cashman again this Sunday against the Packers.
No one else is on the Vikings' final injury report. WR Jordan Addison (ankle) is making his return to action after missing the last two games, and OLB Dallas Turner (knee) is also back after missing last week's win. Offensive linemen Christian Darrisaw (illness) and Garrett Bradbury (ankle) are good to go too.
With Addison back, the Vikings will have their full group of receivers in action at Lambeau Field. Expect Addison to slot back into a major role in the offense, but Jalen Nailor — who has three touchdowns in three games — figures to remain very involved as well. Justin Jefferson will obviously be the focal point of the passing game, as always.
Turner figures to be part of the Vikings' OLB rotation along with Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Pat Jones II.
For the Packers, QB Jordan Love has practiced in a limited capacity all week and is expected to make his return this weekend. This story will be updated when Green Bay releases its final injury report.