Injury updates on Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison from Kevin O'Connell
The Vikings are hopeful that they'll have both of their top two wide receivers available for next Sunday's game against the Texans. Justin Jefferson suffered a quad contusion against the 49ers — a game Jordan Addison missed due to his ankle injury.
"Justin did come in today feeling pretty good, which was a positive based upon the initial quad contusion that happened on that run play," head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Monday. "We'll be day-to-day with Justin and we'll keep you guys posted throughout the week on his workload and what it looks like for Sunday, but pretty positive in the early returns there."
It was a scary moment when Jefferson went down against San Francisco, but he downplayed the severity of the injury after the game. It's encouraging that he felt good on Monday and isn't dealing with any sort of soft tissue ailment. O'Connell said Jefferson "handled it really well" in regards to limiting the swelling on Sunday. Even if he is limited in practice this week, it looks like there's a good chance he won't have to miss any games.
As for Addison, who didn't practice at all last week due to the ankle injury he suffered in the opener, the outlook is a bit dicier. The Vikings would love to see him return to practice this week and have a chance to play against Houston, but he's at risk of missing at least one more game.
"He's consistently been pushing through that process," O'Connell said. "Didn't quite get to a place last week where he could try to go out and even work (in practice) from a limited perspective. We'll see if we can maybe get him involved in the week as we push forward, but very much questionable. Hoping to have him, but also want to make sure we're smart with him, knowing it's a long season."
O'Connell also said rookie outside linebacker Dallas Turner is day-to-day with his knee injury.