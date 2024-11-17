Injury updates on Vikings' Josh Oliver, Jordan Addison after Titans game
Vikings tight end Josh Oliver has an ankle injury that will require further evaluation, head coach Kevin O'Connell said following Sunday's win over the Titans. The severity of the issue is unclear, but we should know more on Monday.
"He'll just need to be evaluated," O'Connell said. "We'll see what that looks like as we're able to get back to Minnesota and take another look at where he's at."
Oliver has been outstanding for the Vikings this season. He had 3 catches for 34 yards against the Titans, marking his third consecutive game with at least three receptions. He also might be the best run-blocking tight end in the NFL. If he has to miss any time, it would be a big loss for Minnesota.
In other injury news, Jordan Addison had to leave Sunday's game in the second half because he was cramping. He wasn't able to return, but there are no concerns about his availability for next week's game in Chicago. Addison had three catches for 61 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown, before exiting the game. He also took a big hit to the back at one point. Without him, the Vikings gave more reps to players like Jalen Nailor — who had a would-be 46-yard touchdown go right through his hands — and Brandon Powell.
"He was cramping," O'Connell said of Addison. "We tried to do all the different tactics you do when that happens, but he just wasn't able to get there to get back in the game. Would've been great to see him come back and get a couple of those opps that might've helped us put the game away, but I've got all the confidence in the world in Speedy (Nailor) to step in and make those plays when they come to him, just like he has all season long."
Outside of Oliver and Addison, the Vikings came out of Sunday's game clean from an injury standpoint.