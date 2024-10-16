Report: Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman unlikely to play with turf toe
While the Detroit Lions are trying to overcome the loss of edge rushing superstar Aidan Hutchinson, the Minnesota Vikings have a concerning injury development of their own to worry about with inside linebacker Blake Cashman.
According to Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune, Cashman has turf toe and is unlikely to play when the Vikings host the Lions in an NFC North battle at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. Cashman wears the green dot for Minnesota's defense, which means he's the guy organizing the defense and relaying the play calls from defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
Without Cashman, the green dot job will likely go to inside linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., who got some practice being the green-dot guy during the preseason. If Cashman is out, it likely means Kamu Grugier-Hill will step into a starting role.
The only defensive player on the Vikings with a higher Pro Football Focus grade than Cashman (75.6 overall) this season is safety Josh Metellus (76.3). Grugier-Hill is seventh overall via the PFF metrics at 67.7.
It's unclear how severe Cashman's turf toe injury is, but sprains to the ligaments in the big toe can vary with recovery times ranging from a few days to weeks and even months.
Minnesota and Detroit will unveil formal injury reports later Wednesday.