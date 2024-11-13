Right hand injury has Sam Darnold limited on Wednesday's injury report
Starting quarterback Sam Darnold was among six Vikings players limited in Wednesday's practice.
Wednesday's was the first injury report of the week for the Vikings, and Darnold was considered limited with a right hand injury. Wednesday's practice was just a walkthrough, so the injury statuses were estimations, but an injury to his throwing hand provides some concern and could be significant heading into Sunday's game at the Tennessee Titans.
In addition to Darnold, running back Aaron Jones (ribs), linebacker Gabe Murphy (knee), whose 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve was opened last week, tight end Josh Oliver (wrist/hand), left tackle Cam Robinson (foot) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (hip) were also listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report.
Jones exited Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars but later returned, so that provides at least some optimism he could be ready to go by Sunday's game against the Titans. Coach Kevin O'Connell indicated that he's likely to progress as the week goes on as is Robinson, who's foot injury has been checked out and is likely to ramp up later in the week.
Linebacker Blake Cashman (elbow), safety Theo Jackson (hand) and linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (knee) all had injury designations, but they were listed as full participants. Cashman returned for the Vikings against the Jaguars after missing the previous three games. Pace did not play in the game, but it appears he's progressed and likely to return Sunday.