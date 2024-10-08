Vikings' Aaron Jones deemed 'week-to-week' with hip injury
There's hope that running back Aaron Jones will be back on the field when the Vikings return from the bye for a divisional dance against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 20.
"Aaron Jones continues to be evaluated, but all the early information that we've got so far, it looks like we've avoided a long-term injury. I would classify him as really week-to-week at this point," said Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell during a virtual conference call with reporters on Tuesday.
"He'll get treatment throughout this week and I'll give you guys an update on wher ehe's at next week as we kind of hopefully work him back into getting involved in practice and leading into whether we'll have him versus the Lions."
Jones had seven carries for 29 yards and one catch for 24 yards before he went out of Sunday's game in London against the Jets with a hip injury. Ty Chandler and Myles Gaskin then combined to run the ball 16 times for 32 yards as Minnesota's ground game came to a screeching halt without Jones.
Minnesota still beat the Jets 23-17 — and Jets coach Robert Saleh was fired two days later — but Jones has been the lynchpin to success for the Vikings offense through a 5-0 start to the season. Before the injury knocked him out of the game Sunday, Jones was on pace nearly 2,000 yards of total offense.
While Jones is rehabbing his hip over the next 10 days, he'll also be taking in Game 5 of the WNBA semifnal series between the Minnesota Lynx and Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night. The winner will advance to face the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals.