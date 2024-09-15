Vikings dodge the worst with Justin Jefferson quad injury
Justin Jefferson is going to be okay.
The superstar receiver left Minnesota's 23-17 win over the 49ers in the third quarter with a quad injury and didn't return. After the game, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell provided an encouraging update that makes it seem like Jefferson will be good to go when the Vikings aim to start 3-0 when they host the Houston Texans next Sunday.
"It was a quad contusion," O'Connell said at the postgame press conference podium. "Just got a little leg-to-leg contact on that. It's pretty sore, but he's already up and moving. We'll just treat that thing and hopeful he'll be day to day and we'll see how his status looks for next week."
Jefferson lit up the 49ers with four catches for 133 yards and a touchdown that went 97 yards as he beat double coverage, Sam Darnold lofted a pass from the end zone to near midfield and Jefferson ran it down and dodged defenders on his way to the end zone.
"Not overly concerned," Jefferson said after the game. "Just a little thigh bruise, contusion, whatever you want to call it. Something that happens a lot during football. Just gotta treat it up, get it feeling well, and be ready to go next week."
The Vikings were already without No. 2 receiver Jordan Addison, whose ankle injury in Week 1 against the Giants coupled with Jefferson's quad injury left Darnold operating for the final 15+ minutes with Jalen Nailor, Brandon Powell, Trent Sherfield Sr. and Trishton Jackson at wide receiver.