Vikings injury report: Addison, Turner out of practice for second straight day
Wide receiver Jordan Addison and edge rusher Dallas Turner both did not participate in Minnesota Vikings practice for the second straight day on Thursday due to their respective injuries.
Addison missed last Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers due to an ankle injury that he suffered during the Vikings’ Week 1 win over the New York Giants. He appears likely to miss at least one more game.
Turner played on Sunday but has been dealing with a knee injury and wearing a brace at the Vikings' facility. He told reporters on Thursday that he'll miss this weekend's game but hopes to return in Week 4 against the Packers.
Star receiver Justin Jefferson, meanwhile, was a limited participant for the second straight day. Jefferson exited the 49ers game with a quad injury, but appears to be on track to play on Sunday.
In other positive injury updates, right tackle Brian O’Neill was a full participant despite missing Wednesday’s practice due to an elbow injury. Andrew Van Ginkel (foot), Garrett Bradbury (knee) and Aaron Jones (hip) were also full participants after being limited participants on Wednesday.
Ivan Pace Jr. (quad) was a limited participant for the second straight day. Ed Ingram (triceps) and Jalen Nailor (ankle) were both full participants again.
For the Texans, running backs Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce missed practice again, which could put Cam Akers in line to be their lead back on Sunday. Everyone else was at least limited, including No. 1 WR Nico Collins and each of Houston's top two centers.
