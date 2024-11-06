Vikings injury report: Blake Cashman returns to practice, Ivan Pace Jr. out
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman has missed three straight games with turf toe, but it appears he could be nearing a return this week as he participated in practice for the first time since Oct. 6 on Monday in limited capacity.
Cashman’s fill-in the last few weeks, Ivan Pace Jr., however, did not participate in Monday’s practice due to a knee injury.
Cashman participating in any capacity in the first practice of the week Monday is good news for the Vikings defense. Cashman hasn’t practiced since suffering the turf toe injury on Oct. 6, but he was a key contributor to the perfect start through five weeks. In those games this season, Cashman recorded 40 tackles, one sack and five passes defended.
The Vikings would, however, miss Pace, who’s another important piece of the linebacker corps and has been a strong fill-in for Cashman. In six games this season, Pace has 50 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.
Center Garrett Bradbury and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel also didn’t participate in Monday’s practice, but both absences were due to rest rather than injury. Cornerback Akalyeb Evans (hip) and linebacker Gabriel Murphy (knee), whose 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve was opened on Monday, were both limited participants. Safety Theo Jackson (hand) and tight end Josh Oliver (wrist) were both full participants in the practice.
The Vikings visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday for a noon kickoff.