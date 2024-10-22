Vikings injury report: Hockenson and Jones limited, Risner a full go, Cashman doesn't participate
Will this be the week that tight end T.J. Hockenson and guard Dalton Risner return for the Vikings when they take on the Los Angeles Rams Thursday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.?
That remains unclear, but both are certainly making progress towards their returns from injured reserve.
While the Vikings did not hold an official practice on Tuesday, Risner was listed as a full participant in an estimated injury status report released by the team for the second straight day, while Hockenson was listed as a limited participant. Starting linebacker Blake Cashman, meanwhile, was listed as did not participate for the second day in a row.
Hockenson is yet to make his season debut for the Vikings after suffering a season-ending ACL injury toward the end of last season. But it's an encouraging sign that he's been listed as a limited participant with his 21-day practice window being opened. At the same time, it would seem to make sense if the Vikings held him out another week, which would give plenty of extra time to work his way back before their Nov. 3 home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Risner is potentially a different story after being listed as a full participant for the second day in a row. Risner, who re-signed with the Vikings in the spring, suffered a back injury during training camp and was placed on injured reserve. Similar to Hockenson, Risner is yet to make his season debut, but his 21-day practice window has also been opened.
Cashman, meanwhile, seems like a long shot to play on Thursday after being listed as did not participate for the second straight day. Cashman has been dealing with turf toe and missed Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions.
Running back Aaron Jones was listed as a limited participant for the second day in a row due to his hamstring injury. Jones, however, played on Sunday, rushed for 93 yards and has said it gave him "no problems" during the game.
Defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (shoulder) was listed as a full participant after being listed as a limited participant on Monday as was tight end Josh Oliver (wrist). Additionally, cornerback Akayleb Evans (hip) was a limited participant for the second day in a row, while defensive end Patrick Jones II (shoulder) went from limited Monday to a full participant on Tuesday. Safety Theo Jackson (hand) was listed as a full participant for the second day in a row.