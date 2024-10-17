Vikings Thursday injury report: Aaron Jones, Harrison Phillips return to practice
As he said he would, Vikings running back Aaron Jones (hamstring/hip) returned to practice on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session. He seems likely to head into the weekend with a questionable designation on Friday, but this is an important step that gives him a chance to suit up for Sunday's big game against the Lions.
Whether or not Jones plays will likely depend on how he feels on Friday and perhaps even in pregame warmups at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings will want to be cautious with their 29-year-old running back, who is a key part of their offense moving forward, but they'd also love to have him against Detroit if he's able to go.
If Jones doesn't end up playing, the Vikings' backfield would be led by Ty Chandler and Cam Akers.
Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and outside linebacker Pat Jones II, who leads the Vikings in sacks, also returned to practice on Thursday. They're both dealing with shoulder injuries but are seemingly on track to play. The Vikings really need Phillips, their top defensive tackle, available against the Lions' excellent running game. If the other Jones can't play, rookie Dallas Turner would be in line for a bigger role in the OLB rotation.
Everything else remains the same in the Vikings' Thursday injury report. Starting LB Blake Cashman (toe) and backup CB Akayleb Evans (hip) got their second straight DNPs, which suggests they're probably out this weekend. T.J. Hockenson (knee) and Dalton Risner (back), who are on injured reserve but have had their practice windows opened, remained limited.
Check back for the final injury report with game designations on Friday.