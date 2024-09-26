Vikings Thursday injury report: Darrisaw misses practice with illness
Vikings star left tackle Christian Darrisaw missed practice on Thursday due to illness, the team announced.
Darrisaw still has a few days to recover in time to play against the Packers at Lambeau Field this weekend. If it's a serious illness that keeps him from playing, David Quessenberry would get the start at LT against Green Bay edge rushers Preston Smith and Rashan Gary.
In better news for the Vikings, C Garrett Bradbury and OLB Dallas Turner saw their participation levels upgraded from Wednesday's report. Bradbury (ankle) went from DNP to limited, while Turner (knee) went from limited to full. Both appear on track to play on Sunday. Getting Turner back will provide extra depth for the Vikings' pass rush after he missed last weekend's game.
It does appear that Minnesota could be without LB Ivan Pace Jr. (ankle) for a second consecutive game. He missed another practice on Thursday. If he's out, it would again be Kamu Grugier-Hill seeing some snaps alongside starter Blake Cashman. Special teamer Jay Ward (knee) was also a DNP again. So was DT Jonathan Bullard (knee), who would quietly be an unfortunate loss against the Packers' league-leading rushing attack.
WR Jordan Addison (ankle), TE Josh Oliver (wrist), and Grugier-Hill (knee) were all limited participants for the second day in a row, which gives them a solid chance to play. Addison returning to the Vikings' offense would add a nice boost after two games without him.
Seven players were limited for the Packers on Thursday. Here's the full report:
Game designations will be announced with the final injury report on Friday.