Jets GM about Vikings on draft night: 'We can get something for nothing'
The latest behind-the-scenes look at the NFL Draft doesn’t do the Vikings any favors when it comes to their decision to move up just one spot to select quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
As night one of the draft unfolded and the likes of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye all came off the board with the top three picks, and then Atlanta stunned the league by taking Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the Vikings pulled the trigger and moved up one spot to No. 10 to land their quarterback of the future – and they had to give up their fourth- and fifth-round picks to do it.
As Jets general manager Joe Douglas is seen saying in the video released by the NFL via Roku Channel, “Minnesota still wants to come up to 10. We can get something for nothing."
Had Minnesota stayed at 11, was there really a threat of another team jumping them and stealing McCarthy?
In the video, the Rams appeared desperate to trade up to get Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. Maybe Douglas and the Jets told Minnesota the Rams, who have Matthew Stafford at quarterback, wanted McCarthy? That's possible, though we may never know for sure.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton has suggested that he worked the phones to put on the appearance that Denver was interested in moving up, perhaps in an effort to get Minnesota to make a rash move. Denver wound up drafting Oregon quarterback Bo Nix at No. 12.
If Douglas and the Jets sold the idea that Minnesota had to move up one spot to guarantee they got their guy, then it certainly worked out and the Jets got two mid-round picks for essentially nothing.
If the fourth- and fifth-round picks the Jets got from the Vikings helped Douglas make more trades and those picks yield impact players, then so be it. All that matters for Minnesota is if McCarthy works out as the franchise quarterback.