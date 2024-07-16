J.J. McCarthy is last unsigned first-round QB after Bears ink Caleb Williams
The Bears and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams agreeing to terms on his rookie contract on Tuesday leaves the Vikings' J.J. McCarthy as the only unsigned quarterback drafted in this year's first round. Williams got a four-year, $39.5 million deal with a $25.5 million signing bonus, the values of which come with the No. 1 overall draft slot.
McCarthy, the No. 10 overall pick, will eventually sign a four-year, $21.8 million deal with a $12.7 million signing bonus; those numbers are set by the CBA. So what's the holdup? It could have something to do with how much of that signing bonus McCarthy will receive up front versus in installments. There are other minor details of these rookie contracts that can be negotiated, with both McCarthy's camp and the Vikings trying to do what's best for themselves.
Ultimately, though, there's little reason to worry. Both parties want this to get taken care of before training camp begins on July 27th, which makes it likely that it'll happen either this week or some time next week after Minnesota's rookies report to TCO Performance Center on Sunday. The Vikings won't want McCarthy to miss any valuable development time, so they'll be heavily inclined to get him signed before the first practice rolls around. The deadline approaching should lead to action.
The Bears also signed WR Rome Odunze, the No. 9 overall pick, to his rookie deal on Tuesday. That means with McCarthy and No. 17 pick Dallas Turner, the Vikings have two of the three remaining unsigned first-round picks. The other is Bengals OT Amarius Mims.