Inside The Vikings

J.J. McCarthy is last unsigned first-round QB after Bears ink Caleb Williams

It's still not worth worrying about just yet, but it's at least interesting.

Will Ragatz

Rookie QB J.J. McCarthy (9) at Vikings minicamp talking with QB coach Josh McCown
Rookie QB J.J. McCarthy (9) at Vikings minicamp talking with QB coach Josh McCown / Andy Kenutis/Minnesota Vikings
In this story:

The Bears and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams agreeing to terms on his rookie contract on Tuesday leaves the Vikings' J.J. McCarthy as the only unsigned quarterback drafted in this year's first round. Williams got a four-year, $39.5 million deal with a $25.5 million signing bonus, the values of which come with the No. 1 overall draft slot.

McCarthy, the No. 10 overall pick, will eventually sign a four-year, $21.8 million deal with a $12.7 million signing bonus; those numbers are set by the CBA. So what's the holdup? It could have something to do with how much of that signing bonus McCarthy will receive up front versus in installments. There are other minor details of these rookie contracts that can be negotiated, with both McCarthy's camp and the Vikings trying to do what's best for themselves.

Ultimately, though, there's little reason to worry. Both parties want this to get taken care of before training camp begins on July 27th, which makes it likely that it'll happen either this week or some time next week after Minnesota's rookies report to TCO Performance Center on Sunday. The Vikings won't want McCarthy to miss any valuable development time, so they'll be heavily inclined to get him signed before the first practice rolls around. The deadline approaching should lead to action.

The Bears also signed WR Rome Odunze, the No. 9 overall pick, to his rookie deal on Tuesday. That means with McCarthy and No. 17 pick Dallas Turner, the Vikings have two of the three remaining unsigned first-round picks. The other is Bengals OT Amarius Mims.

Published
Will Ragatz

WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is the publisher of Inside the Vikings, an SI.com channel in the Fan Nation network. He's in his fourth season as a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat writer, covering the team at practices, games, and all offseason long.  Will posts daily Vikings articles year-round. Not only is he on top of all the latest news, he provides the analysis and context to put the news into perspective. He knows the team inside and out, which allows him to bring depth and quality to his coverage. From free agency to the draft to training camp and the NFL season, Will covers every relevant story surrounding the Vikings. Prior to taking this role in 2019, Will attended Northwestern University and studied at the renowned Medill School of Journalism. As a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball, among other sports, for SB Nation's Inside NU. Will was a co-editor-in-chief of the site during his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned at Sports Illustrated's newsroom in New York City, writing articles primarily on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com. A native of Minneapolis who still resides in the city, Will grew up a diehard Minnesota sports fan. He played baseball at Southwest High School and wrote for the student newspaper.