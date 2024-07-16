Report: Vikings' McCarthy, Turner likely to sign rookie contracts next week
Vikings rookies J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner still haven't signed their rookie contracts, but there's a good chance that'll change next week before training camp officially begins.
McCarthy and Turner are expected to report to TCO Performance Center with the rest of the Vikings rookies on Sunday, July 21st. The team's first training camp practice will take place on Saturday the 27th. Ideally, the deals for both players will get done in that window, allowing them to hit the ground running in their first camp.
"It's one of those things where deadlines tend to spur action on this stuff," said Ben Goessling of The Star Tribune on KFAN Radio. "And my guess is it probably gets done late next week before they are on the field."
There are only five first-round picks who haven't yet signed their rookie deals: the Bears' Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze, the Vikings' McCarthy and Turner, and Bengals OT Amarius Mims. It's always interesting when it takes a while for rookies to sign their contracts, considering the amount of money they're going to make is set in stone by the CBA. There are other things to negotiate, like how much of the signing bonus is received up front, but the total dollar figure isn't one of them.
"There's not that much you can figure out in these first round contracts these days," Goessling said. "A lot of the language is pretty boilerplate. There are certainly things about when you get your cash. I mean, there's different things about when you get your signing bonus. Is it going to be paid in installments? Is it paid up front? ... It's typically just language in contracts about when the cash gets in your pocket. I imagine that's what they are talking about."
As with all negotiations, the Vikings and the agents for McCarthy and Turner will have to find a way to meet in the middle. Both parties would undoubtedly like to get the terms agreed to and the deals signed before the 27th, because the two first-round picks won't be able to participate in camp until that happens — and McCarthy, in particular, needs all the development time he can get.