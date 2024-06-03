Justin Jefferson, J.J. McCarthy now tied to Vikings until 2028
Justin Jefferson signed a record-breaking extension with the Vikings Monday, tying him to the franchise until 2028; the same year J.J. McCarthy's standard rookie contract will end.
The 2024 season will be Jefferson's final year on his rookie contract, then his new deal will kick in during the 2025 season for four seasons until the 2028-29 offseason. McCarthy's standard rookie deal is expected to end the same offseason, but the Vikings will have a team option to pick up a fifth year or let him walk.
This timeline sets up Minnesota for the long-term future. Jefferson is 24 years old and McCarthy is only 21. Players like Dallas Turner (21), Jordan Addison (22) and T.J. Hockenson (26) are all tied to the team for at least the next four seasons.
General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah took over a Vikings team in 2022 that had aging veterans like Kirk Cousins, Eric Kendricks, Patrick Peterson and Danielle Hunter. In a short time, he has replaced them with younger options. If you add players like Ivan Pace Jr. (23), Christian Darrisaw (25), Cam Bynum (25), Mehki Blackmon (25) and Byron Murphy II (26), the core of this Vikings roster is in its prime.
Add in slightly older players who are under contract for multiple years – Brian O'Neill (28), Blake Cashman (28), Andrew Van Ginkel (28), Jonathan Greenard (27) and Josh Metellus (26) – and the core of the team could be together when Minnesota's hopeful championship window opens.
Paying a non-quarterback like Jefferson $35 million annually will put a damper on your cap space, but having a quarterback on a rookie contract like McCarthy will combat that issue directly. This gives Minnesota plenty of cap flexibility to build around its star wide receiver and young QB.
If McCarthy is in fact the Vikings quarterback of the future, the 2028-29 offseason will give them the ability to decide how they would want to build around him. He will be 25 years old and Jefferson will be 29 and both of their contracts could be up at the same time.
The timeline for this deal works well for all parties involved, setting a clear path of long-term success for the Vikings financially.