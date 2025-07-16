Justin Jefferson slotted second among NFL WRs — one voter had him fourth
Justin Jefferson is without a doubt one of the best wide receivers on the planet. He's so good that Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss recently said Jefferson has as chance to go down as the greatest receiver in NFL history.
But Jefferson is No. 2 to his former college teammate in the vote conducted by ESPN staff ranking the 10 best players at each position. Ja'Marr Chase of the Bengals topped the 2025 list, with Jefferson coming in second. One of the staffers at ESPN voted Jefferson fourth at his position.
"He's the best route runner and probably has the best hands," an AFC executive said in the ranking. "The way he gets in and out of his breaks and uses his body to maneuver, it's just really hard to get a handle on."
"He gets open more than anyone. That's the separator," another NFL evaluator said.
The Vikings so far have had seven other players ranked or at least mentioned in other positional votes, though they were skunked in voting at defensive tackle, safety, and quarterback.
- Aaron Jones: Honorable mention at running back
- Jonathan Greenard: Honorable mention at edge rusher
- T.J. Hockenson: No. 7 at tight end
- Ryan Kelly: In the "also receiving votes" category at interior offensive line
- Christian Darrisaw: No. 9 at offensive tackle
- Brian O'Neill: In the "also receiving votes" category at offensive tackle
- Blake Cashman: Honorable mention at off-ball linebacker