Justin Jefferson slotted second among NFL WRs — one voter had him fourth

Jefferson leads a group of eight Vikings recognized (so far) in position rankings, though Minnesota was shut out at quarterback, safety, and defensive tackle.

Joe Nelson

Jun 10, 2025; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) watches practice during minicamp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) watches practice during minicamp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Justin Jefferson is without a doubt one of the best wide receivers on the planet. He's so good that Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss recently said Jefferson has as chance to go down as the greatest receiver in NFL history.

But Jefferson is No. 2 to his former college teammate in the vote conducted by ESPN staff ranking the 10 best players at each position. Ja'Marr Chase of the Bengals topped the 2025 list, with Jefferson coming in second. One of the staffers at ESPN voted Jefferson fourth at his position.

"He's the best route runner and probably has the best hands," an AFC executive said in the ranking. "The way he gets in and out of his breaks and uses his body to maneuver, it's just really hard to get a handle on."

"He gets open more than anyone. That's the separator," another NFL evaluator said.

The Vikings so far have had seven other players ranked or at least mentioned in other positional votes, though they were skunked in voting at defensive tackle, safety, and quarterback.

  • Aaron Jones: Honorable mention at running back
  • Jonathan Greenard: Honorable mention at edge rusher
  • T.J. Hockenson: No. 7 at tight end
  • Ryan Kelly: In the "also receiving votes" category at interior offensive line
  • Christian Darrisaw: No. 9 at offensive tackle
  • Brian O'Neill: In the "also receiving votes" category at offensive tackle
  • Blake Cashman: Honorable mention at off-ball linebacker

Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.