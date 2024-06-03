Justin Jefferson will face 15 of PFF's 32 best cornerbacks this season
Justin Jefferson is the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL because he's almost impossible to stop one-on-one, and even diffuclt to slow down when defenses focus two or three defenders on him.
Still, the 24-year-old has to prove it on a weekly basis and putting up big numbers in 2024-25 will pose some significant challenges as Jefferson will play against many of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. We're basing that claim on Pro Football Focus' rankings of the 32 best cornerbacks in the league, none of whom play for the Vikings.
Sauce Gardner, New York Jets
Jefferson will likely be shadowed by Gardner when the Vikings face the Jets in London in early October. Gardner ranks No. 1 on PFF's list of the top cornerbacks.
Charvarious Ward, San Francisco 49ers
While Jefferson won't have to face the No. 2 cornerback (Kansas City's Trent McDuffie), he will go up against 49ers cornerback Charvarioius Ward, who comes in at No. 3 on PFF's list.
Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears
Johnson is ranked No. 5 on PFF's list and Jefferson and Minnesota will obviously face him twice. Johnson just got paid by the Bears after he post PFF's highest coverage grade in the league.
Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers
This is the best head-to-head matchup for Jefferson because there is some real deal rivalry stuff between him and Alexander, who ranks No. 7 on PFF's list. Both have had their better days against each other, and they'll meet twice to settle the debate a bit more in 2024-25
Michael Carter Jr., New York Jets
If Jefferson isn't shadowed all day by Gardner, the No. 9-ranked corner on PFF's list will be on the field waiting to make life difficult.
Darious Williams, Los Angeles Rams
Wiliams checks in as PFF's No. 11 cornerback after his 85.3 coverage grade ranked tied for fifth in the league last season. Minnesota visits the Rams on Thursday, Oct. 24.
L'Jarius Sneed, Tennessee Titans
Sneed, No. 12 in PFF's rankings, was a reported free-agent target of the Vikings before he signed with the Titans in March . Sneed did not allow a touchdown in his coverage while helping the Chiefs win the Super Bowl last season.
Brian Branch, Detroit Lions
Branch is No. 13 on PFF's list after putting up amazing metrics as a rookie in 2023. He had a key interception and a forced fumble in Detroit's win over the Vikings in Minneapolis on Christmas Eve.
D.J. Reed, New York Jets
Yes, the Jets have three cornerbacks in PFF's top 15 as Reed checks in at No. 14. Think that game in London will have enough challenges for Jefferson, Jordan Addison and the potentially T.J. Hockenson-less Vikings?
Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks
Witherspoon, No. 21 on the list, was a high-end corner as a rookie in 2023 and he could blossom into one of the finest cover corners in the league in 2024. This won't be an easy test for Jefferson in Week 16.
Carlton Davis III, Detroit Lions
As PFF says of its No. 22-ranked corner, Davis is often tasked with covering the opposition's best receiver. PFF says his overall numbers don't look good but his advanced metrics are very good.
Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks
If Witherspoon isn't up for the task of trying to slow down Jefferson on Dec. 22, Woolen might be. Woolen, No. 25 on the PFF list, has eight interceptions through two seasons and could make the jump to stardom this season.
Roger McCreary, Tennessee Titans
Notice the trend of the best cornerbacks playing together on a handful of teams? So it goes with the Titans as McCreary will be opposite of Sneed to make life hard on the Vikings. McCreary is ranked No. 26 on the PFF list.
Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans
Stingley, No. 27 in the rankings, posted an 85.3 grade in 2023, which ranked fifth in the NFL. The former first-round pick is a high-end talent entering his third season in the league.
Tyson Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars
Campbell gets the nod at No. 29 on PFF's list but his numbers last season were terrible. He had a 56.4 coverage grade and allowed eight touchdown passes into his coverage.