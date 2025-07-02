2025 All-NFC North Preseason Team: Vikings dominate the wide receivers
In part three of our 2025 All-NFC North Preseason Team series, we're looking at wide receivers.
Justin Jefferson and Amon-Ra St. Brown were the consensus 1-2 selections by our panel of NFC North On SI contributors, followed by mixed opinions on DJ Moore, Jordan Addison, Jayden Reed, Jameson Williams and Rome Odunze. Here's how the vote, conducted by four writers, turned out.
Player
Total votes
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
5th
6th
Justin Jefferson
4
4
Amon-Ra St. Brown
4
4
DJ Moore
4
2
1
1
Jordan Addison
4
1
2
1
Jayden Reed
4
1
2
1
Jameson Williams
3
1
5
Rome Odunze
1
1
1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
There's really nothing to say that hasn't already been well established. He's arguably the best receiver in football and it hasn't mattered who's throwing the football. He's been amazing with Kirk Cousins, Josh Dobbs, Nick Mullens and Sam Darnold — and now the football is firmly in the hands of 22-year-old J.J. McCarthy. So long as McCarthy puts the ball in Jefferson's atmosphere, he's going to come down with about 100 catches, rack up 1,500 yards, and catch about 10 touchdowns.
What makes Jefferson scarier than ever is that he's entering 2025 with a healthy T.J. Hockenson at tight end, while Rondale Moore will help create chaos in the slot. If Jalen Nailor takes another step and rookie Tai Felton (third-round pick) can make an impact, it's going to be a lot harder for teams to pay attention to Jefferson. — Joe Nelson, Vikings On SI
2. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
Perhaps the Lions didn't even know the quality of player that they'd be getting in the fourth round of the 2021 draft when they drafted Amon-Ra St. Brown. After they drafted the wideout who was labeled too small by many pundits, the Lions quickly found out that he would be much more than just a Day 3 wide receiver.
St. Brown broke Calvin Johnson's franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie in his debut campaign and has since rattled off three-straight 1,000-yard seasons. He's been named a First Team All-Pro in two straight years and was rewarded with a new four-year contract extension ahead of the 2024 season.
The USC product is a savvy route runner who has also shown that he can take the top off the defense at times. He has quickly become Jared Goff's top option in the passing game, and is one of the big reasons why the offense has been as successful as it has been over the last three years. Heading into his fifth season, St. Brown has set a high bar for himself as a leader and top producer for the Lions' offense. — John Maakaron, Lions On SI
3. DJ Moore, Chicago Bears
His versatility should lead to numerous types of plays to take advantage of how wide open Johnson schemes his receivers. He'll also be playing more in the slot than in the past.
The improved offensive line should provide Williams more time to find Moore, as well. Moore acknowledged his own need to improve his poor body language on display through the frustration he showed last season on game day. A better season should take care of the body language.
Moore noticed all the targets added on to the Bears roster, like Colston Loveland, Olamide Zaccheaus and Luther Burden III and expressed the thought he could be getting fewer targets his season. It's possible the top Bears pass catcher in the last two seasons will see the ball less in Ben Johnson's offense but he could be getting it with more open running lanes ahead and that could mean a return to the type of yards per catch and big plays he made in Carolina and in Chicago before last season.
Moore needs to do a better job of connecting with Caleb Williams on extended plays and Williams needs to realize the small window to Moore on deeper passes doesn't mean he's covered, as Justin Fields realized in 2023 when Moore had 1,364 yards. Moore's 140 targets will likely decline, but 966 yards like he had on 98 catches last year is in the past. — Gene Chamberlain, Bears On SI
4. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings
The elephant in the room with Addison is a possible three-game suspension stemming from his 2024 DUI arrest in Los Angeles. A jury trial is scheduled to begin July 15. Addison has pleaded not guilty to the drunk-driving charge, and the result of the trial will undoubtedly be followed by a decision from the NFL.
Beyond that, Addison is arguably the best No. 2 receiver in the division. He had 10 touchdown catches as a rookie in 2023 and he followed up with nine touchdown receptions in 2024. He's as sure-handed as they come and his ability to get open is a professional reflection of why he won the prestigious Biletnikoff Award at Pittsburgh in 2021. He's only getting better, and the addition of Moore and Felton to the WR room is only going to benefit the 23-year-old. — Joe Nelson, Vikings On SI