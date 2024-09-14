49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has always had high praise for Sam Darnold
Sam Darnold spent last season as the backup quarterback in San Francisco, so 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is familiar with the talent that Minnesota will have under center.
“Loved having Sam here, he was an awesome guy. He’s been that way everywhere he’s been. And we found it out personally here," Shanahan said. "But always liked Sam before he got here. Just his talent level from college and what you'd seen in NFL and was exactly as good as advertised."
Last season was Darnold's first as a true backup in the NFL. He attempted only 46 passes, completing 28 of them. In his one start, he was 16-26 for 189 yards and one touchdown.
He wasn't asked to do much in San Francisco, but Shanahan was confident in his skills if anything would've happened to Brock Purdy.
"He's such a good athlete, so tough, can make any throw, and I really enjoyed working with him. I thought he got better throughout the year. He was always ready to get more opportunities in the games if something bad happened," Shanahan said. "Fortunately for Brock [Purdy], we didn't have to do that until the last week. But it was really good having him here as a number two.”
Darnold impressed in Week 1, completing 19 of his 24 passes for 208 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He was able to prove that he is still more than capable of being a starting quarterback in the NFL.
Shanahan has been around a plethora of talented quarterbacks during his time as a coach in the NFL, but he's well aware of Darnold's talent. Week 2 will be another opportunity for Darnold to prove all of his doubters wrong against a stout 49ers defense.