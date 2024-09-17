5 intriguing Texans stats that could weigh heavily in Vikings showdown
If the 49ers weren't a tough enough test in Week 2 for the Vikings, the Texans should do the trick in Week 3. Undefeated and with high hopes after reaching the divisional round of the playoffs last season, Houston is gunning for Minnesota in a game that will feature familiar faces on both sides.
For Houston, Jonathan Greenard and Blake Cashman will be in purple and gold after years together playing for the Texans. On the flip side, Houston will bring ex-Vikings Danielle Hunter and Stefon Diggs back to U.S. Bank Stadium. Those are great storylines that will get a ton of attention this week, but the next five stats you're about to read could carry a ton of weight in the battle.
C.J. Stroud's turnover-worthy passes
In 19 career games including the playoffs, Stroud has thrown for 29 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's yet to be intercepted this season but Pro Football Focus has tracked him for four turnover-worthy passes through two games. That's tied for third most in the NFL, trailing only Caleb Williams (5) and Jalen Hurts (6). He only had 18 turnover-worthy passes all of last season (including the playoffs), so he's off to a bit of an uncharacteristic start.
The number of times Stroud has been sacked
Only Caleb Williams (9), Gardner Minshew (9), Brock Purdy (8) and Deshaun Watson (8) have been sacked more through two games than Stroud (7). He was sacked 38 times last season in 17 games (including the playoffs), so the sack rate this season is off to a slightly higher start.
Pressures generated by Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson
Combined, they've generated 14 pressures on opposing quarterbacks. Both have seven pressures and both have two sacks so far. That's impressive, but not as good as the 12 Greenard has generated by himself for the Vikings.
Nico Collins' receiving grade
Collins is the second-highest rated wide receiver in PFF's rankings through two weeks. Only Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin (91.1) has a better score than Collins (90.5) and he's off to a fast start with 14 catches for an NFL-leading 252 yards and a touchdown. As much attention as Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell draw, Collins appears to be rising as a true No. 1 wide receiver in Houston.
Tytus Howard can be beaten
Howard, a 2019 first-round pick, is Houston's starting right tackle and through two games he's already been charged with seven pressures allowed. Six of the pressures were QB hurries and one of them turned into a sack. The other weak link on Houston's offensive line might be right guard Shaq Mason, who has allowed five pressures.
For Minnesota, the interior line has been the weak spot as Ed Ingram (6) and Garrett Bradbury (5) have allowed a combined 11 pressures.