A look at all possible divisional round matchups for the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings still have a day to wait before they see playoff action, but they'll find out Sunday who their potential opponent would be if they can beat the Los Angeles Rams in a wild-card game Monday night in Glendale, Ariz.
If the Vikings can knock off the Rams, there are scenarios that would pit them against any of the remaining opponents in the NFC, except the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers. There's even a possibility the Vikings host a divisional round game.
Here's a look at all of the possible divisional round playoff matchups for the Vikings:
Rematch with the Lions
They say it's hard to beat a team thrice, and that would be good news for the Vikings if they end up having to travel to Ford Field in Detroit to face the Lions for the third time next week. This would be the playoff matchup in the divisional round if the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers; if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Washington Commanders; and if the Vikings beat the Rams. As the lowest remaining seed, Minnesota would face top-seeded Detroit once again while Tampa Bay would travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles.
It's always sunny in Philadelphia
The Vikings could also find themselves in Philadelphia next week taking on the Eagles. This would be the matchup if the Eagles beat the Packers; if the Commanders beat the Bucs; and if the Vikings beat the Rams. Washington would be the lowest remaining seed and visit Detroit. The Vikings would have to face Philadelphia and its fans at Lincoln Financial Field.
Darnold vs. Mayfield in Tampa
It could be a matchup between two quarterbacks who recently revived their careers at a new destination in Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield. The Vikings would travel to Tampa, Fla., to take on the Bucs if they beat the Commanders; if the Packers beat the Eagles; and if the Vikings beat the Rams. As the lowest seed in the NFC, the Packers will automatically head to Detroit if they can beat the Eagles. That would leave the Vikings heading to Florida to visit Mayfield and the Bucs.
Hosting the Commanders
Despite being the fifth seed in the NFC, the Vikings could still host a playoff game against the Commanders if they beat the Bucs; if the Packers beat the Eagles; and if the Vikings beat the Rams. Green Bay as the lowest seed would visit the Lions. The Vikings then would host the sixth-seeded Commanders at U.S. Bank Stadium for a chance at the NFC Championship Game.
Watching from the couch
Of course, any matchup next week hinges on the Vikings beating the Rams Monday night. If they can't overcome Matthew Stafford and company in Arizona, that'll mark the end of their season and they'll be left watching the rest of the playoffs.