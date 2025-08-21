Adam Thielen-Vikings trade buzz grows as insiders fuel reunion talk
The Vikings are obviously in the trade market for a wide receiver and it's become impossible to ignore all of the dots connecting Minnesota to Carolina Panthers veteran Adam Thielen.
NFL personality Kay Adams has been pushing signals on X that Minnesota's interest in reuniting with Thielen is real. After interviewing Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and getting him to grin while discussing Thielen potentially returning to Minnesota in a trade, Adams has since blasted her X feed with Thielen signals.
On top of that, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who lives in Minnesota and has strong connections with the Vikings, mentioned Thielen as a realistic possibility as the Vikings explore options.
"The Vikings are seriously exploring acquiring a veteran wide receiver sometime in the next several days," Pelissero said on NFL Network. "There are a bunch of wide receivers that are potentially available. The Vikings are working the phones. There are several names that it could end up being, but one of them is somebody that Vikings fans know well... Adam Thielen in Carolina. The Panthers have not wanted to give him away going all the way back to the trade deadline last year when they got calls. But potentially could they find a way to bring Thielen, the Minnesota native, back home? That is one of the names to keep an eye on."
Thielen, 34, grew up in Detroit Lakes, Minn., starred at Division II Minnesota State University in Mankato and then made with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent. He played nine seasons for Minnesota — totallng 534 catches for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns — before spending the past two seasons with the Panthers.
Whether the Vikings get Thielen or not is to be determined, but Alec Lewis of The Athletic thinks Minnesota might be targeting more than one wide receiver.
"I'd be pretty freaking surprised if the Vikings didn't add a receiver, just knowing the depth situation," Lewis said on his podcast. "The question that I would really ask would be, is this going to be one or are they going to be willing to seek two with the potential that one of them has a punt returning skill set? That wouldn't surprise me at all.?