Addison, Felton exit practice early as Vikings' WR injury woes deepen
Already in an injury crisis, the Vikings' wide receiver room took two more hits during Wednesday's practice with both Jordan Addison and rookie Tai Felton leaving the session early. The severity of the injuries that caused the duo to exit practice early is currently unclear, but both were seen favoring their arm after a play during the fully-padded practice.
During the last month, the Vikings have seen Rondale Moore lost for the season, Jalen Nailor suffer a potentially significant hand injury, and Addison issued a suspension that will keep him out for the first three weeks of the season. Star receiver Justin Jefferson only recently returned to practice after suffering a hamstring injury earlier in camp.
Our own Will Ragatz reported that Lucky Jackson, Jeshaun Jones, and Thayer Thomas were the first-team wide receivers at the end of Wednesday's practice session.
While the team hasn't expressed outward concern about the growing issue, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported early Wednesday morning that the Vikings were 'seriously exploring' trading for a veteran receiver.
We'll see if Kevin O'Connell provides any sort of update on Addison and Felton's status after Friday's preseason finale in Tennessee. The Vikings don't have to release an official injury report until Thursday, September 4.
If Addison and Felton both have minor injuries, it probably doesn't change the team's outlook all that much. Addison has until Week 4 in Ireland (September 28) to get healthy, while Felton has almost exclusively worked with the second-team offense and on special teams.
This is a developing story...