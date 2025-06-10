After Josh Oliver's contract extension, Josh Metellus is next in line
The Vikings signed tight end Josh Oliver to a three-year contract extension on Tuesday, securing an important piece of their offense for a while. Earlier this offseason, they gave All-Pro outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel a well-deserved raise on a one-year extension for the 2026 season. That leaves just one name remaining from the list of three extension candidates I wrote about back in January: safety Josh Metellus.
Metellus is very much due a significant raise on the two-year, $8 million deal he signed prior to his breakout 2023 season in Brian Flores' defense — a contract that expires after this season. Every indication has been that both sides want to continue their relationship. But at this moment, Metellus is still waiting. And while he waits, the 27-year-old is "holding in" to some extent by electing not to participate in 7-on-7 reps at OTAs and minicamp.
Speaking afer practice on Tuesday, Metellus said he leaves those discussions to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and the Vikings' front office. Although he's been on the sideline for certain portions of practice, he noted that he's still here "building that chemistry with my new teammates."
"I'm the same guy I am all the time," he said. "You guys know me. Ain't nothing changed."
Metellus joined the Vikings as a sixth-round pick in 2020. He was waived in final cuts as a rookie, but was signed to the practice squad the next day and then to the active roster two weeks later. From there, he stuck around by excelling on special teams, working behind the scenes to eventually earn a role on defense. And after getting a taste of the action in 2022, Metellus emerged as an every-down player in 2023 and one of Flores' most important defenders, a do-it-all playmaker who could line up all over the field and make things happen.
Asked if he's anxious to get his deal done after seeing some of his teammates get paid, Metellus said it's not something he's worried about.
"Never anxious, man," he said. "I did the work the past two years. Whatever I did is out there, my tape is my tape. It's gonna play itself out. I was anxious when I got cut (as a rookie) and didn't have a job. I know what kind of player I am in this league, I've shown that. I'm only growing. It's all about timing, (the front office) upstairs and my agent doing things how they're supposed to, so I'm not worried."
As for whether or not he'd be comfortable participating in training camp practices without a new deal, Metellus said he isn't thinking that far ahead.
"I haven't even gotten there yet. I'm worried about these next two days. I'm an all-in kind of guy, gonna be where my feet are. We'll figure that out when we get there."
It sure feels like it's only a matter of time until the Vikings and Metellus's representation get a deal worked out that will keep him in Minnesota for years to come.