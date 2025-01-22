Three Vikings who could be in line for contract extensions this offseason
The Vikings have numerous decisions to make on players hitting free agency this offseason. They also could take action on a few players going into the final year of their contracts in order to keep them from becoming free agents in March of 2026.
Last year, the Vikings got contract extensions done with stars Christian Darrisaw and Justin Jefferson to keep them in Minnesota long-term. They don't have anyone who will command that kind of mega-deal this year, but these three players all make sense as possible extension candidates before the 2025 season begins:
Andrew Van Ginkel
Signing Van Ginkel to a two-year, $20 million contract last spring turned out to be a brilliant move from the Vikings. He had a truly incredible year in Minnesota, recording 11.5 sacks, 18 total TFL, two pick-sixes, and a forced fumble while earning Pro Bowl and second team All-Pro honors. He does everything Brian Flores wants out of his outside linebackers.
He's earned a sizable raise on his next contract, but inking Van Ginkel to a multi-year extension could allow the Vikings to structure it in a way that actually reduces his $12.4 million cap hit in 2025. Even if AVG and Jonathan Greenard remain in Minnesota for several years to come, Dallas Turner can step into Pat Jones' role as the No. 3 OLB and see plenty of playing time.
Josh Metellus
Speaking of players who have earned raises, Metellus has been a key chess piece and playmaker for Flores since signing a two-year, $8 million extension prior to the start of the 2023 season. He stepped into a full-time role on defense that season and hasn't looked back since. Metellus can line up anywhere on the field and cover, defend the run, or rush the passer. The Vikings' Swiss Army knife has absolutely stuffed the stat sheet over the past two seasons: 219 tackles, 9 TFL, 16 QB hits, ten passes defended, five forced fumbles, and four interceptions.
A former sixth-round pick and special teams ace, Metellus is very much deserving of a contract that reflects his current value. Not only is he a great player, he's the kind of leader and locker room presence the Vikings should look to keep around for a long time. A big multi-year deal could be backloaded so his current $4.7 million cap hit doesn't change much.
Josh Oliver
Some were surprised when the Vikings' first free agent move in 2023 was to sign Oliver to a three-year, $21 million deal. Anyone who studies the tape closely has seen that he's lived up to that contract since then. As Minnesota's No. 2 tight end, Oliver's receiving stats — 44 catches, 471 yards, 5 TDs combined over the last two seasons — aren't eye-popping, but much of his value comes from his elite blocking ability.
Oliver is outstanding as a run blocker and can usually hold up long enough when asked to pass protect against edge rushers. Kevin O'Connell is a big fan of his for those reasons. As the Vikings look to improve their running game in 2025 and beyond, an extension for Oliver should be a possibility. Like with Van Ginkel, his current cap hit ($9.4 million) would be reduced in the process.
