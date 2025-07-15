After Tuesday hearing, Vikings' Jordan Addison due back in L.A. court Thursday
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison had his first jury trial hearing in a Los Angeles courtroom Tuesday morning — stemming from his July 2024 DUI arrest.
Addison appeared in the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Courthouse, Metropolitan Department 71, at 10:30 a.m. CT. It's unclear what happened Tuesday morning, but court records indicate that Addison is due back in court Thursday at 10:30 a.m. CT for a "pretrial hearing." That may suggest that unresolved matters need to be addressed before the trial can begin.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Addison could face a three-game suspension if he's convicted. Per the NFL's substance abuse policy, a three-game suspension without pay is standard for players who break the law and alcohol is involved.
Addison was arrested by California Highway Patrol after he was found asleep at the wheel of a Rolls Royce that was blocking a lane of traffic near LAX at 11:36 p.m. PT on July 12, 2024. He was released from custody two hours after being booked into jail.
Addison pleaded not guilty on Dec. 3, 2024 to charges of driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08% or greater. His exact blood-alcohol concentration has not been disclosed.
In June, Addison elected to take the case to a jury trial rather than finding resolution through a Mandatory Settlement Conference, which is often seen as a last-ditch effort to avoid a trial, according to the Superior Court of California.